Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $185.79.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $108.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $906,733.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,672,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

