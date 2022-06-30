Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $209.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $185.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $108.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.25. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.65.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

