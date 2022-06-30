Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $232.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $185.79.

Amazon.com stock opened at $108.92 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.25. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

