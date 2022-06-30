American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $287,468.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,995 shares of company stock worth $2,412,657 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $95.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.65. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.98.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

