Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $135.00 to $118.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen set a $160.00 price target on Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.27.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $91.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $87.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.10. The stock has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.