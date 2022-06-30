Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,847 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.4% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.2% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its holdings in Visa by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 430.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,707 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,467 shares of company stock valued at $5,307,345 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $199.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $379.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

