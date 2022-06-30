Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,280.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,234.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,272.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,575.56. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,903,644. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

