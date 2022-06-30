Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 534 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $273.87 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

