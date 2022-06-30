Atticus Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after buying an additional 2,277,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 687,571 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $4,092,843,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,021,000 after purchasing an additional 273,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,276,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,669,000 after purchasing an additional 160,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.67.

Shares of JPM opened at $115.30 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $111.48 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.24. The firm has a market cap of $338.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

