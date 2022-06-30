Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $47.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.62.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

AXSM opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.64. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $70.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 402.4% in the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 942,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,013,000 after buying an additional 754,973 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,441,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after buying an additional 175,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 562.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 148,780 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.