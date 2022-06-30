Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Cowen

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.62.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.64.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

