B. Riley Financial, Inc. Acquires 6,774 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 6,774 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $64,353.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,914,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,186,211. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 36,333 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $429,819.39.

On Friday, June 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 25,851 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $245,584.50.

On Tuesday, June 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00.

On Friday, June 17th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 15,768 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $200,726.64.

On Thursday, June 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 400 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $540.00.

On Tuesday, June 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 840 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,260.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 1,783 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,674.50.

On Tuesday, May 31st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 12,299 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,448.50.

On Wednesday, May 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 14,056 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $154,616.00.

On Monday, May 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 397 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $555.80.

Shares of RILY opened at $43.13 on Thursday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.76 and a 52-week high of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.76.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

