B. Riley Financial, Inc. Purchases 6,774 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 6,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $64,353.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,914,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,186,211. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 25,851 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $245,584.50.

On Tuesday, May 17th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 10,944 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $120,384.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 35,841 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $349,449.75.

On Monday, May 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 40,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00.

On Friday, April 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 50,506 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $568,192.50.

On Wednesday, April 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 1,966 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $22,412.40.

On Monday, April 25th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 18,500 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $210,345.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 25,315 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $291,122.50.

On Tuesday, April 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 13,357 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $153,471.93.

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.76 million, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.71.

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth about $73,000. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

