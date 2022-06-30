Ballast Inc. Buys 345 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.8% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 624.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 113,745 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,439 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $142.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.99 and its 200 day moving average is $154.08. The company has a market cap of $341.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.