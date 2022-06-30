Ballast Inc. Purchases 2,467 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

NYSE VZ opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

