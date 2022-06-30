Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8,343.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,435 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 2.2% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

NYSE:PFE opened at $50.94 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.