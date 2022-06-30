Bridge Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.05.

CVX stock opened at $146.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $288.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.81 and a 200-day moving average of $150.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

