Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,095 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.4% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in Home Depot by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 39,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $273.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $281.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

