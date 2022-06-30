Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,973 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VZ opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $213.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.84.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

