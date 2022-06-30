Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,897 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.2% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at $36,266,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,467 shares of company stock worth $5,307,345. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V opened at $199.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $379.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.