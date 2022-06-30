Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $142.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

