Cadence Bank NA Acquires 86 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,119 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Visa were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $199.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $379.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,467 shares of company stock worth $5,307,345. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

