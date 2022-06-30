Cadence Bank NA Has $7.81 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.2% of Cadence Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,276 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 14,457 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 16,518 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 12,362 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 225.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 278.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $155.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market cap of $388.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.90. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.70 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.41.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

