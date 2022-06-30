Capital Market Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Market Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.2% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 138,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,471 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 93,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 96,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 118,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $285.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

