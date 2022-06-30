Capital Market Strategies LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $10,747,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total transaction of $117,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 551,695 shares of company stock worth $25,615,094. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,245.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,280.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2,581.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

