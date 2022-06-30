Capital Market Strategies LLC Purchases 722 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 22,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.5% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 41.1% during the first quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $142.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.99 and its 200 day moving average is $154.08. The company has a market cap of $341.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

