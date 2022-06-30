Capitol Family Office Inc. Purchases 18,607 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capitol Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 2.4% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after buying an additional 5,013,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,952,333,000 after buying an additional 1,471,980 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,351,891,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,167 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,690,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,845,000 after purchasing an additional 985,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

PFE opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $285.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

