Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,254 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Casella Waste Systems worth $10,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 919.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 5,904.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $71.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 89.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.52.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.77 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $907,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,647,606.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

