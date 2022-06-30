Central Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.05.

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $146.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.81 and a 200-day moving average of $150.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

