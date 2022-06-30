Central Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,027 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 53,986 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 6,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

NYSE HD opened at $273.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.85. The company has a market capitalization of $281.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

