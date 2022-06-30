Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Insight Folios Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 3.7% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innova Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 2,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 588.6% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 34,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 11.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,289,000 after acquiring an additional 36,825 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Societe Generale downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.05.

NYSE:CVX opened at $146.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.81 and a 200 day moving average of $150.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

