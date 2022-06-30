Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.05.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $146.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

