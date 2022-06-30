Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in Chevron by 26.4% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.6% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 26.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 13,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.05.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $146.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.