Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,111,594,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,040,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 534.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,113,000 after purchasing an additional 797,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,845,000 after purchasing an additional 730,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.05.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $146.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $288.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.