Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 510 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $176.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.62. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

