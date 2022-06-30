Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 45.3% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.0% in the first quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.9% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 23,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $115.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $111.48 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.67.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

