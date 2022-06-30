Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 922 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,300,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 13.1% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,234.03 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,272.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,575.56.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,903,644 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,280.30.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

