Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,148 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $95.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $174.14 billion, a PE ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.60. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

