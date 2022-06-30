Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,163 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of V stock opened at $199.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.
In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,467 shares of company stock worth $5,307,345 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
