Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 42,954 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,735,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $469.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $208.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.38. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $393.88 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

