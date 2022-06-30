Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Gap Down to $11.84

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.84, but opened at $11.34. Credo Technology Group shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 3,244 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRDO shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.28.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

