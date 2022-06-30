Dan Karlin Sells 26,238 Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) insider Dan Karlin sold 26,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total value of 18,366.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,051,481 shares in the company, valued at 2,836,036.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dan Karlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Dan Karlin sold 9,555 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.82, for a total value of 7,835.10.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Dan Karlin sold 8,242 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.77, for a total value of 6,346.34.

Shares of NASDAQ MNMD opened at 0.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 1.07. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of 0.63 and a 1-year high of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $281.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNMD. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter worth $29,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNMD shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

