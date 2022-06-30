Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Buys 450 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,984 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 2.5% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 76.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,911 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 9,829 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 24,631 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 27,518 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

DIS opened at $95.65 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $174.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

