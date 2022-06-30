Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stake Raised by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Dover by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 664,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,390,000 after acquiring an additional 19,649 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Dover by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Dover by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.67.

DOV opened at $121.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $117.17 and a 12-month high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

