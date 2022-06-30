Eagle Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 2.2% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 23,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 167,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after buying an additional 10,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $146.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.81 and a 200 day moving average of $150.44. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Societe Generale downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.05.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

