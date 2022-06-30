Eagle Capital Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,989 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.3% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock opened at $199.50 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $379.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Several analysts have commented on V shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,467 shares of company stock valued at $5,307,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.