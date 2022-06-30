Eagle Capital Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,989 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.3% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
V stock opened at $199.50 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $379.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.95.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.
Several analysts have commented on V shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.
In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,467 shares of company stock valued at $5,307,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.