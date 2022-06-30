Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires 797 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,824 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $95.65 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.60. The company has a market cap of $174.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

