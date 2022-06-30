Eagle Ridge Investment Management Purchases 2,300 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 141,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 180,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

NYSE PFE opened at $50.94 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

