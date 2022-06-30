Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LLY opened at $323.00 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $330.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $306.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.63.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $13,773,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,161,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,274,490,634.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,305,449 shares of company stock worth $404,243,739 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

