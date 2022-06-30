Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,964 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.4% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,635 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in Apple by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 75,039 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 194,037 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 34,809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 23,301 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $139.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.64.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

